Glenda Faye Bridges
Glenda Faye Bridges, 65, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on October 3, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Preston and Edell Wiggins. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Wiggins. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Christopher Robert Dale Bridges (Victoria); daughter, Jennifer Lynn Bridges; and sisters, Betty McGuire (Ted) and Audrey Sindelar (Tim); grandchildren, Savannah and Seth Bridges; nieces, Joy McGuire and Abigail Sindelar; and nephews, Buddy McGuire, Aubrey Wiggins (Brad), Bryan Guthrie, Jr., Josh Sindelar, Brian Sindelar, and Gabriel Sindelar. In addition to her loving family, she shared 37 years of friendship with Mary Adams.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. with interment following at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
