SUFFOLK- Glenn Carey Moore, 73, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1945 to the late Frances Grimes Nelson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Ann Moore; and his brother, Dean Nelson, Jr. Glenn attended Wilson H.S. and served in the Army at Fort Bragg with the 18th Airborne during Vietnam. He was a fan of the Tides, the Redskins, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. and he loved hunting and fishing. Glenn was a former firefighter for the City of Portsmouth and retired as a Police/Fire/EMS dispatcher after serving 34 years. He was a member of the Portsmouth FOP, AARP, the American Legion, Virginia Sheriffsâ€™ Institute and a lifetime member of Moose Lodge 898. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Darlene Moore; daughters, Deborah Daubenspeck and husband, Timothy; Glenda Cahoon and husband, Larry; sisters, Betty Powell and Cheri; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren plus one on the way. A graveside service will be conducted Friday March 29, 2019 at 3PM at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-7:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com