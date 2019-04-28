Glenn â€œFordâ€ Ford, of 3009 S. Lake Bridge Dr. was called home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. Glenn was a native of Birmingham, Alabama born December 17, 1960 to the late Virginia Williams and John D. Ford. Glenn served in the United States Marine Corp. and was later employed by the City of Norfolk and the Coastguard Finance Center of Chesapeake, VA.Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Rhonda S. Ford. Heâ€™s also survived by five sisters, one brother, his mother-in-law; Ella Mae Sawyer, one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends, and a very special friend Augusta â€œSpikeâ€ Pralute.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. with Pastor Anita McAllister officiating. Viewing will be on Friday from 3:00-7;00 at Keith Matthews Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Glenn's family will receive friends at 3009 S. Lakebridge Dr., Norfolk, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary