The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4050 Elliot Avenue
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn DePena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Michael DePena


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Michael DePena Obituary
Glenn Michael DePena, age 62, passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The son of the late Alfred DePena and Sylvia Floyd DePena, he was born on April 27, 1957 in the Bronx, NY. Glenn leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Margaret, and three children, Amber Appiah (Jeff Coleman); Adrian DePena Kissi (Mensah); and Robert E. Joyce (Dorreal); his grandchildren, Amina, Aden, Robyn, and Memphis Glenn; his mother, Sylvia DePena; his brother Wayne (Mary Jo); sisters, Nereida, Carmen, Evelyn, and Toni Marie; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Alfred DePena and his brother Alan David DePena. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA and on Saturday, November 23, 2019 there will be a special memorial service at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4050 Elliot Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23701. The family has entrusted J. T. Fisher Funeral Services to handle the final care arrangements. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -