|
|
Glenn Michael DePena, age 62, passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The son of the late Alfred DePena and Sylvia Floyd DePena, he was born on April 27, 1957 in the Bronx, NY. Glenn leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Margaret, and three children, Amber Appiah (Jeff Coleman); Adrian DePena Kissi (Mensah); and Robert E. Joyce (Dorreal); his grandchildren, Amina, Aden, Robyn, and Memphis Glenn; his mother, Sylvia DePena; his brother Wayne (Mary Jo); sisters, Nereida, Carmen, Evelyn, and Toni Marie; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Alfred DePena and his brother Alan David DePena. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA and on Saturday, November 23, 2019 there will be a special memorial service at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4050 Elliot Avenue, Portsmouth, VA 23701. The family has entrusted J. T. Fisher Funeral Services to handle the final care arrangements. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019