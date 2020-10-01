A true people person - kind, courteous and thoughtful to all! God and Glenn's departed family welcomed their loved one when he passed on September 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Left behind to honor him are his wife of 53 years, Sylvia; his daughter, Cristi and her husband, Stephen; his son, Jimi and his wife Anna; three grandsons, Cooper and Cullan McClanahan and Denton Campbell; a sister, Loretta Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn was a sports enthusiast, especially for basketball. He played high school basketball in Clay County, Kentucky, where he was named Mr. Clay County. After being offered numerous scholarships to play college basketball, he chose to play for the University of Tennessee, where he was a starting shooting guard and team captain. His love for basketball continued post-graduation as a high school basketball coach and mentor to many young men. In his later years, he was inducted into the Clay County Hall of Fame and listed as one of the 50 Greatest Clay County Sports Figures in 2019. Professionally, he was a successful businessman operating shoe departments at The Famous, Ames & Brownley, and the Shoe Barn and later transitioned to wholesale footwear working for various shoe companies including San Antonio Shoemakers. He loved working and reluctantly retired at age 70. During his retirement, he was an avid golfer and family man.
A private burial will take place at Princess Anne Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, VA or the American Cancer Society
