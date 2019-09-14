|
Glenn R. Johnson passed away September 11, 2019 in Virginia Beach. Glenn was born in 1939 to the late Ernest and Hazel Johnson in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Johnson, parents and his two brothers Rudolph and Rubin Johnson and his step daughter, Jackie Baucom. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Debi, Michelle and her husband, Ken, Darlene, and Michael and his wife, Judy; his brother, Donald and his wife Georgia, and a sister, Peggy Hinkle, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Glenn graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1957 as class valedictorian. He went on to obtain his law degree with honors from the University of Virginia. He served in the US Army as a Captain in the Army Intelligence Corps and was a Vietnam veteran.
He authored the book, "Claim Cost Control in Health Insurance and Medicare," served on President Reagan's advisory committee, "Pre-Need Financial Funeral Planning and Medicaid," first introduced guaranteed issue life insurance with graded death benefits in 1972, and retired as General Counsel of Settlers Life Insurance Co.
Glenn was a member of Kempsville Baptist Church and Kings Choir. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Kings Choir of Hampton Roads, P.O. Box 15164, Chesapeake, VA 23328.
A funeral service will be held at Kellum-Rosewood Funeral Home, Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12pm with a visitation starting one hour prior with food and refreshments for guests. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park after the funeral service. Dr. Walter Yoho will be in charge of officiating the services. Condolences can be sent to the family at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home and an Everlasting Memorial of Glenn's life can be viewed at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 14, 2019