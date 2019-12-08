Home

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturtevant Event Center
Glenn Scott Dale Obituary
Glenn Scott "Commander" Dale, 7, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Glenn was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Jason M. and Nannie Hoggard Dale. He was an instructor in the pipe shop at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and proudly served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Mapes Dale; a daughter, Jennifer M. Settar and husband Matthew; two sisters, Teresa Fink and husband Charlie, Debbie Harper; two grandsons, Chase and Reese Settar; two nieces, Hillary Mosher and Sherry Terry.

The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Event Center, Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 PM. Private burial will be in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
