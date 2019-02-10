Portsmouth, VA â€" Glenwood Corbell Johnson, Corby, age 82, passed away on February 8, 2019 surrounded by family. A native of Portsmouth, Corby was raised by his grandparents, the late A.W. and Jennie Johnson, Jr. After retiring as an Aircraft Examiner - Supervisor from the Naval Air Depot Norfolk, he worked for Total Business Solutions in Portmouth. Corby was a lifelong member of Chuchland Baptist Church and an Air Force veteran.Corby was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Frances Copeland Johnson; two daughters, Karen Warren and husband Wayne, Susan Easter and husband Jody; three grandsons, Christopher Warren, Chandler Easter and wife Natalie, and Cameron Easter. Survivors also include cousins, Barbara Johnson, Brenda Bunting, Ginger Candrilli, and many other relatives, extended family and friends. He was recently predeceased by his cousin Pat Orgain. He and Frances shared a love of gardening, and they enjoyed passing on their abundance of produce with family and friends. He was the family and neighborhood â€œgo toâ€ person for all things requiring mechanical skills. He could fix or repair anything. Anyone who knew Corby enjoyed his sense of humor and practical jokes which his mischievious grin and laugh gave away. As a grandfather, he dedicated unending time and attention to his grandsons sharing his knowledge and passions of gardening, fishing, biking, and tinkering. He and the boys could frequently be found riding in the neighborhood on his lawnmower â€œOld Murrayâ€ or around town in his truck.Many knew Corby as a proud lifelong Churchland resident, covering the area riding horseback or delivering groceries by bicycle for the Johnson family stores.Services will be conducted by Dr. Dan Koger on Wednesday, February 13th at 1:00 p.m. at Churchland Baptist Church followed by burial in the church cemetary. Arrangements will be handled by Bennetts Creek Sturtevant Funeral Home in Suffolk, VA. Contributions may be made to Churchland Baptist Church Building Fund, 3031 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23321. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary