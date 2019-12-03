The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Temple Baptist Church
1322 George Washington Hwy. N
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Baptist Church
1322 George Washington Hwy. N
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Gloria A. Dail

Gloria A. Dail Obituary
Gloria A. Dail 83, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lindsay Dail, a son and daughter, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Services will be held at Temple Baptist Church, 1322 George Washington Hwy. N., Chesapeake at 11:00 am, visitation 10:30 on Thursday, December 5 followed by a burial at Meadow Brook Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019
