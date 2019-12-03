|
|
Gloria A. Dail 83, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lindsay Dail, a son and daughter, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Services will be held at Temple Baptist Church, 1322 George Washington Hwy. N., Chesapeake at 11:00 am, visitation 10:30 on Thursday, December 5 followed by a burial at Meadow Brook Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019