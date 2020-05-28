Gloria Ann Fleming McDougle was a woman who celebrated life to the fullest. She was blessed with a gregarious personality. She loved laughter. To know her, was to love her. She was a woman of passion. She loved God, she loved life, she loved family gatherings she loved teaching and she loved, loved shopping!



Ann, as we affectionately called her, led a distinguished and incredible life. God called her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She courageously fought illness until the very end and because Christ was the center of her life, we can say that she won in the end! We thank God for her victory!



Ann had a distinguished career. She was an educator with Norfolk Public Schools for 35 years. She was an honor graduate of Norfolk State University. She was both a graduate of and adjunct professor at Regent University. She was a pastor of Living Word Ministries, founding member and associate minister of Lion of Judah Ministries International, associate minister at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, principal at Lion of Judah Royal Academy and she received numerous other awards.



Ann is survived by her husband, Rev. Paul McDougle; two loving sons Gregory Fleming (Audrey) and Byron Jackson (LaShanta); stepson, Paul Moore; two sisters, Carolyn WInborne (Delmus), Dr. Brenda Etheridge (Rev. Nemmo); sister in law, Pastor Mary Jones; grandchildren, Devin Garnes, Tashara Doby, Brianna Fleming, Kayla and Marquise; a host of nieces and nephews, Kim, Carmen, Angela, Brenda, Ze'Naiah, Troeina, Kristina, Courtney, Aziz, Troy Jr, Maurice, Troy, Shaun and Steven.



The homegoing service will be held, Saturday, May 30th, 12noon at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 662 Fernwood Farms Rd, Chesapeake, Officiating Pastor John Foster.



A very special celebration of life/wake service will be held at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. Officiating, Dr. Brenda Etheridge, Friday, May 29th from 4 to 6pm.



