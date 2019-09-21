|
|
Gloria Elnora Cross, 85, passed away with her family by her side, September 18, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Dennis and Vergie Griffin. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul M. Cross and six siblings. Gloria was a long time member of Centerville Baptist Church. She had a sense of humor and loved shopping. Most of all, she always enjoyed spending her time with her family and going on cruises with her husband.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Realand Cross, Paul "Denny" Cross (Melody), and David Cross (Yvonne); grandchildren, Paul Cross, Jr. (fiancÃ©e, Cheryl), Breanna and Tara Cross, and Wade Boggess (Courtney); great-granddaughter, Evelynn Boggess; beloved friends, Mitch & Cindy King; K-9 companions, Callie & Winston and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 21, 2019