Gloria Equilena Haskett went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Gloria was born in Balboa, Panama to the late Santos and Myrtle Samson . Along with her parents, Gloria is predeceased by her brother, David L. Samson.
Gloria was a 50 year member of the South Norfolk Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles, where she was a Aerie Mother of the Year. A career cosmetologist, Gloria would cut hair for the people in her neighborhood. She was an avid crafter and baker. Gloria could find something good in everyone she met.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 61 years, Leroy " Sonny" Madison Haskett, Jr.; daughter, Cherie L. Bunn ( John); sons, Leroy M. Haskett, III and Bert S. Haskett; grandchildren, Maralei Bunn, John Bunn, IV and Artimus Haskett; sisters, Connie Hood and Sharonlee Diehl; brothers, John and Santos Samson and many other loving family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elaine Cardinal for being a wonderful neighbor and caregiver and to Dr. Anna Loomis of Hanbury Family Medicine.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am with a reception to follow. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020