The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
109 Church Rd
Davidsville, PA 15928
(814) 479-4790
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Jeffrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Gene (Fritz) Jeffrey


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Gene (Fritz) Jeffrey Obituary
Gloria Gene Jeffrey (Fritz), 96, Davidsville, PA formerly of Norfolk, died March 20, 2020 at Laurel View Village, Davidsville. Born January 16, 1924 in Johnstown, PA. Daughter of Earl G. and Maysie F. (Long) Fritz. Preceded in death by parents, husband Frank W. Jeffery and brother Earl G. Fritz. She is survived by two nieces and their families. Gloria and Frank married on December 30, 1945 at The Christ Methodist Church of Moxham, PA. As the wife of a 30-year active duty Navy serviceman she embarked on a life of adventure and challenges, traveling to many countries and states always accompanied by her beloved lrish Setters. While stationed in Japan, Gloria and her husband were proud to have successfully climbed Mt Fuji. After retiring from Federal Civil Service in 1974 Gloria volunteered 4,000 hours at Children's Hospital, Norfolk. A private viewing and service will be held at Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Davidsville, PA. Gloria will be laid to rest alongside her husband, mother and brother at Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown, PA. To express condolences or plant a memorial tree, visit HoffmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -