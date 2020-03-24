|
|
Gloria Gene Jeffrey (Fritz), 96, Davidsville, PA formerly of Norfolk, died March 20, 2020 at Laurel View Village, Davidsville. Born January 16, 1924 in Johnstown, PA. Daughter of Earl G. and Maysie F. (Long) Fritz. Preceded in death by parents, husband Frank W. Jeffery and brother Earl G. Fritz. She is survived by two nieces and their families. Gloria and Frank married on December 30, 1945 at The Christ Methodist Church of Moxham, PA. As the wife of a 30-year active duty Navy serviceman she embarked on a life of adventure and challenges, traveling to many countries and states always accompanied by her beloved lrish Setters. While stationed in Japan, Gloria and her husband were proud to have successfully climbed Mt Fuji. After retiring from Federal Civil Service in 1974 Gloria volunteered 4,000 hours at Children's Hospital, Norfolk. A private viewing and service will be held at Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Davidsville, PA. Gloria will be laid to rest alongside her husband, mother and brother at Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown, PA. To express condolences or plant a memorial tree, visit HoffmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2020