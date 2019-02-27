Gloria H. Manseau, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 25, 2019.Born in Norfolk, VA, she was retired from the finance department at Norfolk Naval Base after 38 years of service. She graduated with honors from Norview High School in 1950. She loved dance and earned a Post Graduate Degree at Eva Maye Morris School of Dance in 1951.Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Jurel B. Manseau, Sr.; her parents, William P. and Hazel V. Hudgins; and brother, William P. Hudgins, Jr.Left to cherish her memory: her son, Jurel B. Manseau, Jr.; daughter, Katrina M. Jackson; grandchildren, Tabitha K. Jackson; and Dylan J. Jackson; and a great-grandson, Kash K. Chrysler; along with many nieces, nephews, and family friends.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, Mar. 1, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary