Gloria Holland Norris Obituary
Gloria Holland Norris, 92, of Norfolk, VA departed this life on January 17, 2020.

She was born in Norfolk, VA and was a lifelong resident of Ocean View. She graduated from Granby High School, and Old Dominion University with a degree in Nursing. She retired from nursing at the age of 83.

She is survived by her sons, William Matthews (Sharon) and Walter Norris, Jr.; grandchildren Jacqueline Gray (Stephan) and William Matthews Jr; great-grandchildren Madeleine and Katherine Gray; and special friend Brenda Bryant.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
