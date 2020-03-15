|
Gloria Jean Griffin, 76, of the 400 block of Piping Rock Rd. passed away on March 9, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. She was born on January 11, 1944. Gloria retired from Thorton Hall as a Laundry Attendant and was a member of Philadelphia Fellowship Baptist Church. Gloria is predeceased by her husband, William Griffin; parents, Marjorie and Albert Gray; daughter, Janice Cook; sister, Eloise White and brother, Robert Foreman. She is survived by her dauhters, Jacqueline Griffin, Alice Griffin and Deneen Griffin-Whirley (Jerome); son, Reggie Griffin. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505, Pastor Ronnie Joyner, Presiding. A wake service will be held, 6pm - 7pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020