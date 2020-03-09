|
Gloria Justine Wicker (88) went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2020.
She was born in Norfolk, VA on April 16, 1931, the daughter of the late Henry and Sarah Cornette. She attended Maury High School and was a devoted member of Haygood United Methodist Church. She was known for her love of family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, John "Buddy" Wicker; brothers, Leroy, Irvin, Jack and Henry Cornette; sisters, Dorothy Cheshire, Elizabeth Kitchen and Vivian Lamar. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael (Debbie) Carter; daughters, Jeanie Carter and Barbara Wheatley; step-daughters, Linda (Richard) Lombard, Connie (Del) Moody and Diana (Larry) Howell; step-son, Joe (Colletta) Wicker; 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Cornette; niece and caregiver, Delores Rainey; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home. The family will honor Gloria with a graveside service on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11am within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA, with a memorial service at Haygood United Methodist Church, 4713 Haygood Rd., Virginia Beach, VA to follow at 2pm. To share a memory or leave a message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawNorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2020