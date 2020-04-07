|
|
CHESAPEAKE - Gloria Juanita "Jean" Rivenbark Kidd, best known as "Nana", of the 3100 block of Lynnhurst Blvd, passed away at 88 years young on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her home. She was born on January 4, 1932 in Norfolk, VA and was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Owen Rivenbark and Vivian Lorraine Wicker Rivenbark; and a brother, Henry Owen Rivenbark, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Howard N. Kidd; four daughters, Gloria Csicseri (Al), Teresa Sanderlin (James), Valerie Chick (Robert), and Barbara Sawyer; a son, James R. Sawyer (Debbie) and her pride and joyâ€¦ her many angels (12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren); as well as, friends and extended family too numerous to count.
She was a strong, beautiful woman that endured and overcame many challenges in life, but always had time to share her spunk, her smile and an almost wry sense of humor. Her incredible spirit inspired her friends and family to work hard and to love each other. She recognized that we must take time to admire God's creation, and one of her greatest pleasures was to help share that beauty through cultivating and caring for plants and flowers around her home.
In life, she would have welcomed all her extended family and friends to join together in a celebration of her legacy, but the funeral service will be private due to ongoing public health concerns. All may view and pay respects from 10 AM- 5 PM on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020