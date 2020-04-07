The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria "Jean" Kidd


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria "Jean" Kidd Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Gloria Juanita "Jean" Rivenbark Kidd, best known as "Nana", of the 3100 block of Lynnhurst Blvd, passed away at 88 years young on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her home. She was born on January 4, 1932 in Norfolk, VA and was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Owen Rivenbark and Vivian Lorraine Wicker Rivenbark; and a brother, Henry Owen Rivenbark, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Howard N. Kidd; four daughters, Gloria Csicseri (Al), Teresa Sanderlin (James), Valerie Chick (Robert), and Barbara Sawyer; a son, James R. Sawyer (Debbie) and her pride and joyâ€¦ her many angels (12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren); as well as, friends and extended family too numerous to count.

She was a strong, beautiful woman that endured and overcame many challenges in life, but always had time to share her spunk, her smile and an almost wry sense of humor. Her incredible spirit inspired her friends and family to work hard and to love each other. She recognized that we must take time to admire God's creation, and one of her greatest pleasures was to help share that beauty through cultivating and caring for plants and flowers around her home.

In life, she would have welcomed all her extended family and friends to join together in a celebration of her legacy, but the funeral service will be private due to ongoing public health concerns. All may view and pay respects from 10 AM- 5 PM on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -