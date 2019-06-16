|
|
Gloria Lee Journigan
Gloria Lee Journigan, 74, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, VA to the late Walter and Isabell Lee. She was predeceased by her husband, BJ Journigan. She is survived by her three children, Tony Journigan, Scott Journigan and wife Katie, and Shawn Journigan and wife Becky; and four beautiful granddaughters.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 18 from 4 to 6 PM at the Local 539 Union Hall, 3704 Winchester Drive, Portsmouth, VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019