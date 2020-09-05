1/1
Gloria Louise Flora
Gloria 57 passed on August 29,2020. Gloria received her education from G.W. Carver and Indian River High School. Gloria worked as a Caregiver. She was a caring mother, who loved to sing and do hair. Gloria was a people person and loved every one that she came in contact with. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Raymond, and Mildred Flora; two sisters, Valerie Sears, and Teresa Butler. She is survived by her daughter, Murjania Flora. Funeral services will be 11 am Monday, September 7, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W Berkley Ave. Viewing Sunday, September 6, 2020, Berkley.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Viewing
SEP
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
