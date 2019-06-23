Home

Gloria Lyon


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Lyon Obituary
Gloria M. Lyon, born December 24, 1923, long-time resident, business professional, and community volunteer of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry J. Lyon, two brothers William J. Willis and Robert â€œLâ€ Willis and nephew Robert P. Willis. Our beloved Aunt Gloria is survived by nieces Barbara Callahan, Brooke Dunbar, Susan Johnson, Janet Brumby, and Judi Nicolai; many great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her four compassionate caregivers. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. Date will be posted in this paper when determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Sentara Hospice â€‹www.sentara.com/AboutSentara/Foundationâ€‹.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
