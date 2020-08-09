1/1
Gloria M. Kelley
Gloria M. Kelley, 94, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Virginia Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dana L. Kelley Sr. She is survived by a son, Dana L. Kelley Jr., daughter Arlene Ney and her husband Michael, a brother Francesco Ricci and several nieces and nephews.

She was a navy wife who loved traveling with her husband. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and preparing her traditional Italian Sunday dinners.

Gloria will be missed by her family and all of her friends who would meet at Hardee's.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
