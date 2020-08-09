Gloria M. Kelley, 94, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Virginia Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dana L. Kelley Sr. She is survived by a son, Dana L. Kelley Jr., daughter Arlene Ney and her husband Michael, a brother Francesco Ricci and several nieces and nephews.
She was a navy wife who loved traveling with her husband. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and preparing her traditional Italian Sunday dinners.
Gloria will be missed by her family and all of her friends who would meet at Hardee's.
