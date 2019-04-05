The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Gloria Newsome Payton entered eternal rest on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center. She was born on September 4, 1936 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Charles Newsome and Reather Bush Newsome of Roubel, NC. Mrs. Gloria Newsome was a graduate of I.C. Norcom High School, class of 1954. She attended Norfolk State University where she majored in Elementary Education and taught in the Portsmouth Public School System for 32 years. She was a long time member of the L&J Civic League, Drifters Inc., and the Virginia Beach Holidayâ€™s Inc. She was a faithful member of Celestial Baptist Church. A funeral will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Celestial Baptist Church, Portsmouth. A wake service will be held from 6-8:00 pm, Friday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019
