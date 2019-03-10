Gloria Rae Lindsay Ross, 87, passed away March 2, 2019. She was born in Smithfield, PA the daughter of the late George Wesley Lindsay and Minnie Eudora Lowe Lindsay. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Durwood â€œDickâ€ Earl Ross and her brother, Ronald Lindsay. Gloria retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Bon Secours Nursing Home. Gloria is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Rae Bredemeyer and Arthur C. Bredemeyer; sisters and brother-in-law, Susan and Tommy Salas, Sharon Linville; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Marlin and Shirley Lindsay, George and Debra Lindsay, and Barry Lindsay. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rich Meiser officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. The family would like to give heartfelt gratitude to Gloriaâ€™s loving caregivers, Pamela Haywood, Tashella Boykins, Tynisha Hudgins. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary