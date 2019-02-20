Gloria Stewart Isaacson, age 77, of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills, NC passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 22, 1941 in Nova Scotia, Canada to the late Eldridge and Althine Matthews Stewart, she was the wife of LeRoy D. Isaacson to whom she had been happily married for 56 years. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and was an 8 year stage 4 cancer survivor.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Clara Husted (Richard), Dean Isaacson (Rhoda) all of Virginia Beach, VA, Lisa Rose (Raymond) of Great Mills, MD; her grandchildren, James Mangum, Scott Mangum, Gloria Rose, Brittany Elam (Jonathan), Patricia Rose, and Dean Husted; a great grandchild, Stella Nicole Elam; her sister, Debbie Oâ€™Connel; and her brothers, Jack Stewart, David Stewart, and Barry Stewart. She was preceded in death by sisters, Sandy Waybret and Margaret â€œTipâ€ Tew, and a brother, Eldridge â€œBuckâ€ Stewart.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin Street, New Ulm, MN 56073. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Isaacson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary