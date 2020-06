Or Copy this URL to Share

Glynis Pegram-Lindsey, 56, passed away May 31, 2020. Memorial service will be at 5pm on Friday 6/5 at Christian Church Uniting. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com

