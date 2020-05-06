Goerge L. Smith
George L. Smith, Sr., passed away on April 23, 2020 in Rochester, NY. He was a native of Portsmouth, VA. George is survived by his daughters, Joyce and Brenda; sons, George, Jr. and Carlos; one brother, Robert and one sister, Clara. A service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. A viewing will be held from 3-6 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.
