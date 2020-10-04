On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Gordon A. Pearson, loving husband and father, passed away in his home at age 80. Gordon was born on August 25, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ to Donald and Florence Pearson. A veteran of the US Navy, Gordon's service time spanned 18 proud years achieving the rank of Senior Chief which included serving two tours during the Vietnam War.
On January 12, 1974, he married Mary Elizabeth Dwyer. Together, they raised two sons, Daniel and Steven, and one daughter, Kathleen. He is preceded in death by his son, Daniel and sister, Joan. He is survived by his wife Mary, two children, Steven (Christie) & Kathleen, and his brother Brent.
The viewing & funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home on Princess Anne Road at 1 p.m. with a viewing one hour prior. A burial will follow at Eastern Shore Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be made to the the Parkinson's Foundation. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
.