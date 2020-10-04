1/1
Gordon A. Pearson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Gordon A. Pearson, loving husband and father, passed away in his home at age 80. Gordon was born on August 25, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ to Donald and Florence Pearson. A veteran of the US Navy, Gordon's service time spanned 18 proud years achieving the rank of Senior Chief which included serving two tours during the Vietnam War.

On January 12, 1974, he married Mary Elizabeth Dwyer. Together, they raised two sons, Daniel and Steven, and one daughter, Kathleen. He is preceded in death by his son, Daniel and sister, Joan. He is survived by his wife Mary, two children, Steven (Christie) & Kathleen, and his brother Brent.

The viewing & funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home on Princess Anne Road at 1 p.m. with a viewing one hour prior. A burial will follow at Eastern Shore Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be made to the the Parkinson's Foundation. You may offer your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved