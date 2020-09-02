Lt. Commander Gordon W Mathewson, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior August 30, 2020.
Gordon was born in Westford, NY to Glenn and Alice Mathewson and graduated from Draper High School in 1952. He served our country proudly during the Vietnam War, retiring after 23 years of faithful service. Following his military career worked for CBN for more than 10 years and as well as being a manager with 3800 Condominium in Virginia Beach. Mr. Mathewson's faith in the Lord was never questioned. He was Member, Deacon, and Sunday school teacher at Thalia Lynn Baptist and Kempsville Presbyterian Church, where he also ran the food pantry. Gordon was a longtime member, advocate and president of the local NAMI. When Gordon had free time, he loved gardening, talking politics and being with family and friends. Gordon will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish his memory is: his loving wife of 63 years, Anita (Hewitt) Mathewson; three daughters: Joy Swoveland and husband Eric, Bonnie Davis and husband Rick, and Cristi Reyna; nine grandsons: Jason Boles, Justin Swoveland, Ian Swoveland, Austin Burnland, Ashley Moller, Wesley Moller, Cordeo Reyna, Blake Reyna, Jason Davis; eight great grandchildren: three sisters: Dottie Shick, Esther Brooker, Olive Crews and one brother Peter Mathewson. Mr. Mathewson is preceded in death by his son Richard Mathewson, and his sister Thelma Alger.
A celebration of life will be held at Kempsville Presbyterian Church 11:00 am, Saturday, September 5th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crisis Pregnancy Center. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com