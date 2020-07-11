Our precious Gracie passed away on June 28, 2020, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, from complications of diabetes and pancreatitis. She was born in Nueva San Salvador, El Salvador, Central America, on May 11, 1992, and arrived in the United States five months later through the miracle of international adoption. Grace attended Virginia Beach Friends School and Bayside Middle School, and was a 2011 graduate of Bayside High School. She was a skilled veterinary assistant who loved working with animals, a loyal and caring friend, and a member of Freemason Street Baptist Church. She loved Christmas, thunderstorms, and anything pink.



Grace is survived by her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of three years, Garrett Scott Kronvall; her heartbroken mother and sister, Carol and Lydia "Ceci" Johnson; and her fond in-laws, Rhonda Kronvall and Randy Gordon. Also, her aunts Annette Westrick (David) and Laura Johnson (Todd Peterson); her uncle Bruce Kosmin; her cousins Jeremy Kosmin (Becky Masik), Sarah Kosmin (Nathan Amos), Jonathan and Adam King, Nicholas Westrick, and Marta Liedl; numerous friends and co-workers; and her beloved Yorkies, Coco and Chanel. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gordon and Lillian Johnson, and by her aunt, Alice Kosmin.



There will be a private inurnment in the church columbarium, to be followed by a memorial service later, when circumstances permit.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store