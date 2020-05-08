Grace Angelina Morlino Worley, 88, passed into eternal life May 5, 2020 in her own bed surrounded by family representing three generations. Gracie loved her family more than anything on this earth and possessed a servant's heart like none other. A devout Catholic, she was especially devoted to Our Lord and His Blessed Mother.
Raised in the Parkview section of Portsmouth, Gracie was the daughter of Angelo Patrick and Marie Bisese Morlino, with whom she is now reunited. Her husband, Graham, her sister Little Marie, her sister-in-law Jayne and brother-in-law Bill, as well as Joe Crabtree whom she wed later in life, are all part of the multitude of family members that had been waiting for her in heaven. She leaves behind her sister Lucia, her brother, Salvatore and her brother Vito, and his wife, Sue.
Gracie's legacy is her beautiful family. Her children and their spouses: Karen and her husband, Jeff; Angela and her husband, Tim; Ernest and his wife, Tammy; Suzanne and her husband, Moon; Louis and his wife, Jill. Her nephew, Joe and his partner JoAnn, and her niece, Amanda Jayne and her husband, Mike whom Gracie embraced as her own when their mother, Jayne, passed many years ago.
Her grandchildren: Jessica, Dan, Nathan, Angela, Carrie Mae, Forrest, Stephanne, Jessica Lynn, Amanda Jo, Jerray, Ryan, Ginger, Brian, Jerry, Travis, Lucas, Jacob, Corbin, Kelsey, Tara, Will, Gabe, Cory, Mellie, Tyler, Landa, Evan, Brooke, Adam, Raven, Grace, Lindsey, Graham, Megan, Kirsten, Thomas, Patrick, Ashley, Stephen, Lauren, Andrew, and Linda. Her great-nephews: Ryan and Blake. And thirty-seven great-grandchildren!
Gracie also leaves behind an extended family of Bisese and Morlino cousins, Morlino and Whitehurst nieces and nephews, and many others whom she dearly loved. But her life touched so many more!
After attending a St. Mary's picnic with Grace, one of her grandchildren remarked, "At church, Gramma's a rock star!" Wherever she went in the normal course of life, people knew Gracie by name, and she often knew their names and personal details of their lives. Even as her mind and body were failing, her indomitable spirit remained unchanged. At Commonwealth Memory Care, everyone knew "Gracie runs this place!" Heaven will never be the same.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Gracie's life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.