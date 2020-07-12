Grace Ann (Stephens) Ballard, 77, of Windsor, Virginia passed away on June 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, community, and God's peace following a 20-month battle with cancer. Born on December 2, 1942, Grace was the youngest of seven children to Charles and Martha Stephens of Pleasant Plain, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Ginny, Stella, and Hazel, and brother Charlie.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Reverend Basil "Buzz" Ballard, pastor emeritus of Windsor Christian Church, and two sons; Stephen Ballard of Windsor, and MG (Ret) Christopher and Michelle Ballard of Greenville, South Carolina. Grace and Buzz have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She has two surviving sisters, Mildred and Mary, who reside in Ohio.
Grace and Buzz have been active and contributing members of the Windsor community for the past 26 years. They moved to Virginia in 1994 after Reverend Ballard retired from 25 years of active service as a US Army Chaplain. In addition to being a marvelous pastor's spouse, Grace was a compassionate and caring military spouse, mentoring to young military families across the globe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 PM at Windsor Congregational Christian Church, 4 North Court Street Windsor, VA 23487. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to offer donations in Grace's name to: The American Cancer Society
