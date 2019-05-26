Grace Ann McLaughlin, born in Norfolk on March 5, 1987, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was a 2005 graduate of Granby High School and attended Christopher Newport University.She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Rita Claire and William Henry McLaughlin, Jr, RADM USN Retired.Grace is survived by her son, Tyler Matthew Jacquin, her mother, Kathleen Diane McLaughlin, father, Albert Patrick McLaughlin (Pat), sisters, Sara McLaughlin Hahne (Matthew) and Mary Claire McLaughlin, maternal grandparents Mary Ann and Thomas Delano Eisenhauer, her nephews, Dylan Patrick Hahne, Luke David Hahne, Jordan Matthew Hahne and many other family and friends.She will be remembered by all of those who loved her for her free spirit, big laugh, profound love of music, contagious smile, quick wit, a beautiful voice and her warm heart. As Grace dealt with numerous health issues throughout most of her life, she demonstrated a herculean inner strength, resilience, courage and sacrifice. Her greatest joy was without question her time spent with her son, Tyler, who has already shown he inherited his motherâ€™s courage, perseverance and empathy.Graceâ€™s legacy will be one of love and support for all she knew. She brought out the best in all of us.Her family will be hosting a casual celebration of life at the Norfolk Botanical Garden on Thursday May 30 at 1 p.m. in the Rose Garden Hall.In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the nonprofit Edge Hill Recovery Retreat Center by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.â€œWell I looked into the sky for my anthem, and the words and the music came through, but words and music will never touch the beauty that Iâ€™ve seen looking into you and thatâ€™s true.â€â€" Jackson Browne Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019