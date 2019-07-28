|
|
Grace Barbara Hudgins, nÃ©e Nash, known as Barbara and Barbie, passed away at her Norfolk home with friends at her side on July 6, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Born in Chicago on September 23, 1935, to the late Grace Shugrue Nash and James F. Nash, Jr., she moved in early childhood with her family to New York, where she was raised. Barbie graduated from St. Maryâ€™s School in Katonah and Newton College of the Sacred Heart outside Boston, where she earned a B.A. in art. After graduation, Barbie worked for Lord & Taylor in New York City as a buyer and later for Sanger-Harris in St. Louis. While in St. Louis, Barbie met her future husband Robert (â€œBobâ€) Hudgins. Barbie and Bob were married in 1966 and lived in Dallas and New Jersey with Bobâ€™s daughters, Stacey and Lauren, before moving to Virginia Beach, where Barbie and Bob opened Hudgins Rugs & Carpets in 1969.
Throughout the years, Barbara was an active volunteer in the community. She was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in Virginia Beach, volunteered at CANDII House and was head of hospitality at her parish of Sacred Heart.
Barbie is survived by her granddaughter Lindsay Treubert, and Lindsayâ€™s two children, Nathan and Jeremiah, her grandson Rit Fetherston, as well as her brother, John Nash, sisters-in-law Midge Nash and Frances Nash, and ten nieces and nephews. Barbie was predeceased by her husband, Bob, her brothers Jim Nash and Michael Nash and his wife Joan, and her stepdaughters Stacey Rogers and Lauren Fetherston.
The family is especially grateful to Tina Deel, without whom Barbie could never have stayed in her beloved home along the Portsmouth River, and to her friends who visited regularly during her lengthy illness.
Visitation will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 from 10-11 am, with a memorial service immediately following at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019