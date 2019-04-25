Grace Blackman Richardson, 90, â€œOne Day at a time sweet Jesusâ€ was her daily moto. Grace went to be with her sweet Jesus on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA after a sudden illness. Born in Portsmouth VA, she was the daughter of Nora Simpson Blackman and Elmer Howard Blackman. She was predeceased by her loving husband James C. â€œJCâ€ Richardson Sr. and her cherished son Ronald Lewis â€œRonnieâ€ Richardson Sr.Grace was a devoted member of the St. Paulâ€™s Catholic Church. She served on the Parish Council for many years. She was faithfully involved with St. Paulâ€™s restoration project. Grace also lovingly delivered â€œMeals on Wheelsâ€ to those in need throughout the community. Grace worked as a teller for Merchants and Farmerâ€™s Bank and worked as an operator and retired from AT&T. She was a devoted mother and loved to attend all the activities in which her sons participated. She loved and enjoyed working in her yard.She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, James C. â€œRickâ€ Richardson (Gloria), and Gary W. Richardson (Dawn); daughter-in-Law, Vonda Mendez; grandchildren, Clint Richardson, Aron R. Creef, Lindsay R Blevins, and Ronnie Richardson. She was a beloved great-grandmother to Torri Queen, Carter Richardson, Lilly Creef, Skye Richardson, and Lilia Barrera. Our family would like to send our sincere appreciation to the staff of Nansemond Commons Assisted Living Facility.Visitation will be held at Loving Funeral Home 3225 Academy Ave. Portsmouth from 7:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, April 25th. A funeral service will be held at the Meadowbrook Memorial Chapel Mausoleum on Friday, April 26th at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contribution to St. Paulâ€™s Church, 3501 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703 or the . Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary