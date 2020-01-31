The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Holly Lawn Cemetery
Grace Boyce Ellis

Grace Boyce Ellis, 96, passed away January 29, 2020. She was born in Isle of Wight County, VA the daughter of the late Fate and Maggie Boyce. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Elliott Ellis and her daughter, Marjorie Ellis Leggett. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Adult 7 Sunday School Class. Grace is survived by her son-in-law, Bobby Randolph Leggett, Sr.; grandchildren, Kimberly Thomas and Bobby R. Leggett, Jr.; great grandchildren, Jackson Kellie Thomas and Kerry Grace Thomas; and special niece, Carolyn A. Bracy. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holly Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Thurman Hayes officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 237 N. Main St., Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020
