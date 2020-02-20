|
Grace Lee Butler Clarke, 92, of Lake Monticello, Va. died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at home.
Born May 1, 1927 in Norfolk, Va. she was the daughter of the late Hugh Lee Butler, Jr. and the late Mary Frances Stelle Butler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Campbell Clarke, Jr. and her sisters, Estelle Tighe and Virginia Patton.
Grace Lee grew up in Norfolk, Va. While in high school, she attended a dance at Woodberry Forest School where she was selected for a photo shoot for Life Magazine in 1944. She wound up on the cover. After high school graduation, she attended Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C. where she studied classical piano. She was well known in the Norfolk area as an accomplished concert pianist. In 1950, she married James Campbell Clarke, Jr. and they settled in Charlottesville, Va. and raised a family. Grace Lee held many jobs over the course of her life; bank teller; Norfolk, Charlottesville, and Cleveland, Ohio, tour guide at Monticello, insurance reimbursement for Region Ten Community Services, and Charlottesville Youth and Family Services, and weekend admissions at Martha Jefferson Hospital, most importantly was that of "Mom."
Grace Lee is survived by her daughter, Linda Lee Clarke; her son, James C. Clarke, III; grand-daughter, Samantha Mary Clarke all of Lake Monticello, Va.; granddaughter, Ashleigh Belle Clarke of Henrico, Va.; sister, Mary Elizabeth Howerin of Norfolk, Va.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a few great-great nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by three loving kitties, Zekie, Whiskey, and Musette.
The family would like to thank our extended family and friends for the outpouring of love and support during our time of grief. The family would also like to thank the Lake Monticello Rescue Squad for their assistance on the day of Grace's passing, as well as Officer Mike Glass of the Lake Monticello Police Department for his assistance. We would like to thank the Lake Monticello Police Department as a whole for their kindness and compassion over the past two years as our family has traversed the pitfalls of Dementia, we appreciate your service to the community. The family would also like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Susan Laurie of UVA Northridge Internal Medicine for years of care for Grace.
A memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the H. D. Oliver Norfolk Chapel 1501 Colonial Ave. Norfolk, VA 23517. Services will be conducted by the Reverend Grant Stokes of Trinity Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, Va. Interment will be private at the Alfred G. Horton Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. in March 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Fluvanna County SPCA 5239 Union Mills Rd. Troy, VA 22974, Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA 3355 Berkmar Dr. Charlottesville, VA 22901, or the Lake Monticello Rescue Squad 14 Slice Rd. Palmyra, VA 22963.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020