Grace Cockman Hugo, age 77, was called home on April 22, 2019, where she will be welcomed by her parents, Frank Ervin and Beatrice Cockman of Portsmouth. Born in Asheboro, NC, she moved with her family to Portsmouth in her preteen years. Together, she and husband Doug raised a family in Virginia Beach â€" where she taught her kids many things, from standing up for themselves to how to throw a baseball. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Douglas W. Hugo of Fredericksburg, her brother Michael Cockman of Asheboro, children Timothy D. Hugo (Paula), Lisa Hugo, and Stacey Mansfield (Trey), her five grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren, and many family members and friends, about which she often shared many fond and cherished memories â€" and a few zany stories too. A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, she was previously a member of First Baptist Church of Norfolk and later attended Hull Memorial Baptist Church. An avid gardener and lover of antiques and music, Grace always offered a helping hand where needed, especially as a volunteer for many local charities in the Fredericksburg community. A life well lived, Amazing Graceâ€¦ you will be missed.Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday, April 26 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake Chapel, 929 South Battlefield Blvd. Interment will be held Saturday, April 27 at 1 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, in Norfolk. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Hull Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary