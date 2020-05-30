Grace E. Martino-Strid
1939 - 2020
Grace E. Martino-Strid, 80, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. Grace was born October 11, 1939 in Cold Spring, NY to Morris & Eleanor DeWitt. She was a beloved member of her community and involved with many organizations including Estabrook Civic League, Lee's Friends, Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia (Neighborhood Chair past Treasurer), and received the Girl Scout Thanks Badge for her 40+ year membership.

Even during her illness, "the butterfly gal" never slowed down and loved gardening, traveling, attending musicals, concerts, movies and spending time with her friends and family. She was an active member at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd (Norfolk) and Church of the Epiphany (Norfolk) for over 30 years and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Grace retired from both Branson Ultrasonics Division of Smith Kline and QVC. She is predeceased by Morris and Eleanor DeWitt (parents), Anthony Martino (husband), Virginia A. Hamm (daughter), Donnie Hamm (son-in-law), Apryl R. Hamm (granddaughter), and Burton L. Strid (husband). Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark R. Martino (Cindy), 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd (Norfolk), Church of the Epiphany (Norfolk), or Lee's Friends.

Memorial service will be limited to immediate family only.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Grace was so loved at Q.V.C.
Audrey W.Shelby
May 29, 2020
Rest in Paradise Grace. I enjoyed working with you at QVC.
Enetria Hector
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Rest in Peace Grace.You will be missed
Jeannette R Stover
Friend
