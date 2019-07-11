Grace Ewing Jones, a resident of Richmond, Va. died on Monday evening, the 20th of May 2019. She was 89 years old. Born in 1930 in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Ruth Green and Arthur B. Ewing, Mrs. Jones grew up in a large family in Atlanta, Ga. After some years of college, she moved to Columbus, Ga. and while working for Davidsonâ€™s Department Store, met her future husband, Louis Clinton Jones, Jr. They married and raised their two children, Michael Allan Jones and Melinda Jones Wilson in Asheville, N.C. and Virginia Beach, Va. Grace enjoyed many pursuits including involvement with the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, attending the opera and her bridge club. She was a talented and creative seamstress. Mrs. Jones was always active in the Episcopal Church serving on the Altar Guild, in Sunday school and later as a church school kindergarten teacher. She and Mr. Jones also enjoyed showing and breeding their treasured Afghan Hounds in dog shows up and down the East Coast circuit. As a widow, Grace moved to Durham, N.C. to be near family where she appreciated life and dear friends in her beloved Dunbarton neighborhood. She continued to love socializing, good food, picnics, and playing bridge. She was a good, caring friend and cherished her relationships there. In 2018, Grace moved to Richmond, Va. to again be near family. In her new community at Sunrise of Richmond, she came to be known for her quick, sharp wit and her gentle kindness to her neighbors. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Louis Clinton Jones, Jr. and is survived by her son Michael, her daughter Melinda and son-in-law Peter Wilson; her loving grandchildren Lindsay Jones, Kristen Jones Stuhlmueller (Jordan), Kevin Jones (Alyssa), Matthew Wilson (Gwendolyn) and Courtney Wilson; and her great grandchildren Oliver and Maven Stuhlmueller , and Hadley and Grace Wilson. She is also survived by her brother Clifford Ewing (Jan), sister-in-law Nancy Ewing, cousin James Peacock, cousin-in-law Patricia Minthorne Wolf (Nicholas) and many nieces and nephews, all of whom kept her amused as they were growing up and brought her great joy through the years. Grace will be tremendously missed by her family and by everyone who was fortunate to know her and enjoy the pleasure of her company.



A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 11:00, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the . Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019