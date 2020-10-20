Carrsville - Grace Henry Daughtrey, 99, went peacefully to be with her Lord on October 18, 2020 surrounded by loving family and caregivers. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 59 years, James Lee Daughtrey, her parents, Wahlala Corbitt Henry and William Wood Henry, one brother, William Otis Henry, one sister, Crystal Johnson Langston, and one son-in-law, Al Johnson.Grace attended Gatesville schools and Gatesville Baptist Church. She later joined Beaver Dam Baptist Church and was currently the oldest living member of the church. Grace was a long-time member of The Kingdom Builders Sunday school class, The Melvin Bradshaw Circle, and the Happy Homemakers Home Demonstration Club of Carrsville. She particularly enjoyed her time working with the members of the Home Demonstration Club to feed the members of the Carrsville Ruritan Club as often as possible.Left to cherish her memory are three children, Linda D. Johnson, Carol D. Carr (C.L.), and James Henry Daughtrey. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Brad Johnson (Lizanne), Clay Johnson (Tamara), Valerie Holland Revelle (Keith), Rodney Allen Holland (Jen), and Kelsey Lynn Daughtrey. Surviving to remember Grandmommy Daughtrey are eleven great grandchildren: Logan Johnson Brewer, Paige Johnson Stroud, Blake Johnson, Corbitt Johnson, Ashlyn Johnson, Brady Johnson, Taylor Revelle, Megan Revelle, Triston Holland, Justin Holland, and Mason James Strickland. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins are left to cherish her memory. Grace leaves behind a very special friend, Shea Lowe Beaver.Grace was a wonderful homemaker and gardener, which she inherited from her mother. Flowers in the yard were blooming all seasons and plant cuttings, bulbs, and gardening advice were given lovingly and freely. She was also a loving caregiver for both of her parents who lived in her home with her and her family.An outdoor service will be held at 2PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in front of Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Johnson officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing and suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church.