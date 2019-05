CHESAPEAKE- Grace Johnson, 90, died April 29, 2019. A native of Long Island, New York, and graduate of Mineola High School on Long Island, she was predeceased by her husband of 43years, Donald Neal Johnson; parents, George and Gladys Sillifant; and brother, Alfred Sillifant. Grace was a member of Dix Hills United Methodist Church on Long Island and attended Covenant UMC in Chesapeake.She is survived by her son, Russell Neal Johnson and wife Vina; two grandsons, Christopher and Gregory Johnson; nieces and nephews, Barbara Bufalini, Karen Viola, Raymond Sillifant and Kenneth Sillifant; and her son Russell’s godparents, Ernest and Constance Nurge and their children, Ernie, Eric and Kim.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Frank Jennings. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 7-8 PM. Grace will be laid to rest beside her husband in Calverton Cemetery on Long Island, NY. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019