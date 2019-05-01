CHESAPEAKE- Grace Johnson, 90, died April 29, 2019. A native of Long Island, New York, and graduate of Mineola High School on Long Island, she was predeceased by her husband of 43years, Donald Neal Johnson; parents, George and Gladys Sillifant; and brother, Alfred Sillifant. Grace was a member of Dix Hills United Methodist Church on Long Island and attended Covenant UMC in Chesapeake.She is survived by her son, Russell Neal Johnson and wife Vina; two grandsons, Christopher and Gregory Johnson; nieces and nephews, Barbara Bufalini, Karen Viola, Raymond Sillifant and Kenneth Sillifant; and her son Russellâ€™s godparents, Ernest and Constance Nurge and their children, Ernie, Eric and Kim.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Frank Jennings. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 7-8 PM. Grace will be laid to rest beside her husband in Calverton Cemetery on Long Island, NY. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019