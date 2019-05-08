The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Grace Lambe Michels Obituary
Grace Lambe Michels, 66, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away at home on May 5, 2019. Born in Virginia Beach, VA she was the daughter of the late Charlotte B. Lambe and Russell H. Lambe, Jr. She was retired from a long career in hospitality management and settled back in Virginia Beach after spending more than 20 years living and working in West Palm Beach, FL. Grace had a passion for gardening, history, reading and travel. She also loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer L. Brauner and son-in-law Dwayne Brauner (Haymarket, VA). Services will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you consider making a contribution in her name to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation or the Virginia Beach SPCA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 8 to May 12, 2019
