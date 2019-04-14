Grace Lee Stone Wingrove, 91, died peacefully on April 12, 2019 in a local hospital. She was a native of Warren County, North Carolina and a resident of Virginia Beach. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Nellie Pearl Peoples Stone and was preceded in death by her loving husband Samuel E. Wingrove, her daughter Pamela Leigh Leonard, and her step-son Samuel E. Wingrove, Jr.Grace was a life member of TOPS/KOPS.Survivors include her daughter, Gloria Jean Harrison of Chesapeake and her son, Duane E. Wingrove, Jr. of Virginia Beach, her sister, Marie S. Dofflemeyer of Elkton, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Samuel Brent Wingrove and his wife Jo Ann, Eric C. Leonard and his wife Brianna, Shanna L. Teachey and her husband Robert and 3 Great Grandchildren; Liam, Amelia and Harper and her son-in-law, Robert C. Leonard.Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chesapeake chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., by the Reverend Tracy Gregory. Interment will be in Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 7 to 8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary