|
|
Grace M. Allen, age 83, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 after a long illness.
A native of Farmville, NC, she attended East Carolina University and graduated with a degree in Music Education where she was a member of the Marching Band, Concert Band and College Choir. She taught at Woodstock Elementary, VBPS, for 35 years and continued with her love of music after retirement presenting monthly music programs at several retirement communities. She traveled extensively and found much joy in spending time with her girls and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack C. Allen. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Linda Champion-Richards and husband Jim, Angela Walters and husband Steve; grandchildren Jason Champion and wife Rachael, Emilee Walters, Allyson Shipman and husband Kyle, and Jake Walters; and great granddaughters Gracie Mae Shipman and Addie Jane Shipman.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the devotion of her companion Sylvia Cooper from Seniorcorp who was a comfort to her and the family.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a or to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019