On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Sister Grace Russell Jones Means departed this life at the age of 93. Grace was born on September 25, 1926, to the late Carroll and Thedia Russell of New Holland, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held, 12 noon, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2401 Ludlow St, Norfolk, VA 23504. A viewing will be held, 6pm-8pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019