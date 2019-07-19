The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Grace Tarbox


1919 - 2019
Grace Tarbox Obituary
Grace Dorothea â€œDottieâ€ Tarbox, 100, passed away on July 14, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida.She was born on June 29, 1919 in Milton, Massachusetts to Earnest & Amelia Graumann.Dottie was an artist. She also enjoyed playing bridge, dancing, bowling, and her Garden Club. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Tarbox. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Perry Fricke (Harold), Linda Becker (Bill) and Janet Sheets; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609, 352-378- 2528
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019
