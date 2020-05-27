Grace Vidal Delumpa Jackson departed this earth on April 26, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Born May 23, 1962 in Long Beach, California, Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Fernando D. Delumpa and Rosalia V. Delumpa.



Grace was, first and foremost, a loving and compassionate mother to Oliver and Sophia. She was also a passionate writer, voracious reader, mean Scrabble player and a one-person karaoke bar - bursting into song anywhere and everywhere.



Grace had a light in her that shone for all and drew people to her. She had a smile and a kind word to make everyone she met feel special. She was quick to laugh, loud and long - particularly at corny jokes and terrible puns.



When she finally went back to school, in the wake of a 27-year marriage, two wonderful children, divorce and cancer diagnosis, she was a dedicated and exemplary student, as she had been in high school. She earned a BA in English, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Washington, and all but completed an MA in Adult Education at CityU, during the four years she lived with, and eventually succumbed to ovarian cancer.



She grew up in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Virginia, with her parents and her three sisters, Leticia (Tish), Lisa, and Rose. She lived in Fair Haven, Vermont; Hood River and Portland, Oregon; Arundel, West Sussex, England; Bainbridge Island, Bellingham, Birch Bay, and West Seattle, Washington. She worked in administrative roles for Anita Roddick at The Body Shop International, the Alumnae office of the University of Portland, and the School of Leadership at City University. She also worked in an art gallery, and published a literary journal, "Stories with Grace."



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Oliver Stewart Jackson and Sophia Vidal Jackson; three sisters, Leticia Borden (James), Lisa Harkins (Wilson), and Rose Delumpa; nephews and nieces, Joshua Borden (Camille), Devon Harkins, Natalie Delumpa-Alexander, Zachary Borden (Katelyn), and Charlotte Delumpa-Alexander; and a long list of good friends and colleagues.



In light of the current pandemic, a celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Alistair Jackson and Kye Patterson for their love and support during this difficult time. Grace's memory will be cherished by family and friends forever.



