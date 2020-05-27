Grace Vidal Delumpa Jackson
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Vidal Delumpa Jackson departed this earth on April 26, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Born May 23, 1962 in Long Beach, California, Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Fernando D. Delumpa and Rosalia V. Delumpa.

Grace was, first and foremost, a loving and compassionate mother to Oliver and Sophia. She was also a passionate writer, voracious reader, mean Scrabble player and a one-person karaoke bar - bursting into song anywhere and everywhere.

Grace had a light in her that shone for all and drew people to her. She had a smile and a kind word to make everyone she met feel special. She was quick to laugh, loud and long - particularly at corny jokes and terrible puns.

When she finally went back to school, in the wake of a 27-year marriage, two wonderful children, divorce and cancer diagnosis, she was a dedicated and exemplary student, as she had been in high school. She earned a BA in English, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Washington, and all but completed an MA in Adult Education at CityU, during the four years she lived with, and eventually succumbed to ovarian cancer.

She grew up in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Virginia, with her parents and her three sisters, Leticia (Tish), Lisa, and Rose. She lived in Fair Haven, Vermont; Hood River and Portland, Oregon; Arundel, West Sussex, England; Bainbridge Island, Bellingham, Birch Bay, and West Seattle, Washington. She worked in administrative roles for Anita Roddick at The Body Shop International, the Alumnae office of the University of Portland, and the School of Leadership at City University. She also worked in an art gallery, and published a literary journal, "Stories with Grace."

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Oliver Stewart Jackson and Sophia Vidal Jackson; three sisters, Leticia Borden (James), Lisa Harkins (Wilson), and Rose Delumpa; nephews and nieces, Joshua Borden (Camille), Devon Harkins, Natalie Delumpa-Alexander, Zachary Borden (Katelyn), and Charlotte Delumpa-Alexander; and a long list of good friends and colleagues.

In light of the current pandemic, a celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Alistair Jackson and Kye Patterson for their love and support during this difficult time. Grace's memory will be cherished by family and friends forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved