Grady Quentin Pittard, Jr, 76, passed away on October 1, 2019 after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. A visitation will be held from 6 pm - 8 pm on Saturday, October 12, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Tidewater Drive Chapel, 8464 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk VA 23518. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM the following day at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. A detailed obituary will appear in the Pilot on Wednesday, October 9. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019