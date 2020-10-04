1/1
Grady Q. Pittard Jr.
You were the most kind and loving husband. I don't know how I got so lucky. We wanted to grow old together and hold each other up. Your life was cut too short. Several doctors said you had a remarkable outlook on life. I hope you get to see all the places you dreamed of visiting - Alaska, archaeological finds, all the places in the books you read. One day we will see the Righteous Brothers together. It was like heaven having you; too good to be true. No one could love you like I do. I miss your smile, and when you would wink at me. In your favorite song by Andre Bocelli, Time to Say Goodbye...but it wasn't our time to say goodbye.

Love always, your Mrs. Beebes, K & K & Fefe

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
